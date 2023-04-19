'We played into Stevenage's hands' - Danny Schofield reacts to Doncaster Rovers' latest defeat

Rovers had no shots or corners in a completely ineffective first half display at the Lamex Stadium.

Jordan Roberts’ emphatic finish in the 13th minute ultimately won it for the home side who then kept shot shy Rovers at arm’s length with alarming comfort.

Rovers’ injury-hit side at least managed to get up the pitch more in the second period but could only register two shots on goal.

James Brown gets the ball forward. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“It was a difficult test,” said Schofield,” whose side have now lost six of the last eight games.

“In the first half I felt we weren’t really in the game. We played into Stevenage’s hands and lost the physical moments – we knew Stevenage would be a very physical team.

“The passes we were playing – trying to get in behind their last line – we couldn’t quite do. We couldn’t get out of our half.

“In the second half I thought we gave a more spirited performance.

"We had more courage to play and try and build the play and nullify their threats but ultimately we didn’t do enough to win the game.

"We had words at half time about showing more courage and more belief, not just making the easy decisions, showing for the ball, making movements in behind, pressing, and competing with them aggressively and stepping up to that physical challenge which I felt we did a lot more in the second half.”

MIdfielder Ben Close said: “It was another disappointing result. We came here to get something out of the game and didn’t get it.

"We didn’t create enough chances.

"I thought in the first half we were really caught in between what we were trying to do so it was an incredibly tough first half.

"In the second half we showed a bit more bravery to get on the ball and try and play through Stevenage rather than over them but ultimately it was a disappointing result again.”

