When you've lost to the same team four times in a row and shipped 16 goals in the process, it's understandable that you'd be gunning for a bit of payback.

When that team is arguably your biggest rival it matters that little bit more. This weekend Doncaster Rovers host Rotherham United as the teams collide for the first time since February 2022. The last two meetings are ones that nobody of a Rovers persuasion is in a rush to remember. A 5-0 away win in DN4 in a League One game told you all you needed to know about the directions in which each club was going; Rovers would finish the campaign in 22nd place with Rotherham just missing out on the title as they continued their yo-yo existence and made a swift return to the Championship. A 6-0 tonking earlier in the season in the EFL Trophy added more salt to the wounds for Rovers that season.

Fast forward three-and-a-half years and each club is in a very different place.

It could be said Rotherham are in transition after a mid-table finish last season and a rookie manager in Matt Hamshaw still feeling his way into the gig.

As for Grant McCann's Rovers, they're riding the crest of a wave. Fresh from lifting the League Two title they have made an excellent start to life back in the third tier. Now comes an important milestone as they renew acquaintances with the Millers.

"With us being in League Two for the last three years, we're almost renewing all these rivalries now," says Ainsley Cooper, co-host of the Rambling Rovers podcast. "We had derbies the last few years but the Rotherham games are the ones most fans will be looking out for. There's 13 miles between the two clubs and I think most Donny fans you speak to would consider Rotherham to be our biggest rivals, historically.

"We had two really bad defeats against them. And I think that's part of this game - we owe them one after what we witnessed.

"It was the manner of the defeat rather than the defeat itself. When it's a local derby you expect the team to give everything. And if you lose despite that, then the fans won't be too disheartened. But it was the manner in how we turned up for those games.

"What I would say is that the group we have has a different mentality to the last time we played Rotherham. We've got a team that fights for each other so I'm very optimistic."

Plenty of Rovers fans will be in attendance for Saturday’s derby. | Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

The passion will be obviously be running through the terraces on Saturday but what's it like to play in these kind of games?

Lee Turnbull took on the Millers plenty during his time at Rovers. Although he's a native of the North-east, he can rightly be considered an adopted Donny lad given he's lived in the area for well over 30 years.

"For the people of Doncaster, this is the big one isn't it?" he told the Free Press. "I'm not sure Rotherham and their fans maybe see it the same way with the two Sheffield clubs on their doorstep but certainly from a Doncaster perspective this is the big one.

"From a player's perspective, we had a few Donny born and bred players in the team when I was playing and so it took on the mantle of being that bit more important.

"There's a build-up, a bigger gate, it's a crackling atmosphere and there's tension. But they're great games. I played it a couple of times but I think Rotherham always seemed to get the upper hand!"

Lee, now a co-commentator for BBC Radio Sheffield, agrees with Ainsley that this version of Rovers is well-equipped not only for Matt Hamshaw's side but also a real crack at promotion.

"I just feel that with Rovers' great start to the season they've got the upper-hand," he says.

"Grant (McCann) won't be fazed by the occasion. It's a terrific squad he's built and the football they play is excellent. There's a real optimism there and a real chance that they could push towards the play-offs whereas it's a bit more transitional for Rotherham at the moment isn't it?"