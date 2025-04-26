'We need them' - Grant McCann's rallying cry to Doncaster Rovers fans for promotion showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann has no doubt that Doncaster Rovers fans will bring the noise later today as they look to seal promotion with a game to spare.

Rovers host Bradford City (12.30pm) knowing a win will clinch a place in League One next season. They're currently top of the table, four points clear of fourth-placed Walsall with just two games left.

The Eco-Power Stadium is set to draw in its biggest league crowd of the campaign, with a high chance of it also eclipsing the attendance that watched the Crystal Palace FA Cup tie (12,739) back in February. With a sold-out away end to throw into the melting pot, it promises to be a potentially memorable occasion for Rovers. And McCann is adamant the home fans will play their part.

"I mention the fans all the time but they've been huge for us," he said ahead of the Yorkshire derby, which will see Joe Ironside, Billy Sharp and Jay McGrath all come back into contention.

"They've been absolutely outstanding, home and away, all season. We need them, obviously it's our last home game so we need them to push the attendance to the maximum. We need them to get behind the boys from start to finish, which I'm sure they will.

"All we want to do is repay them with a good game, good football, hopefully some goals and get to where we want to get to."