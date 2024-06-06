Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.
Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

'We love you Rovers' - Here's 43 cracking pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying following their side in recent seasons

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 07:51 BST
There’s nothing quite like watching the Rovers play.

Through good times or testing times, the fans are there backing the boys all the way.

And our latest fans gallery takes a look at just some of the fans who help make the club what it is.

We’ve got pictures from a long trip to Barrow, which saw fans make a 325 mile round trip in midweek.

We also have pics from games against Colchester and Walsall.

There’s pictures of fans following JP Trophy success and promotion joy. There’s fans in fancy dress, big FA Cup ties and plenty more.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Get all the latest Rovers news, here.

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

1. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United.

2. Back home

Rovers fans return to games after COVID in a friendly with Newcastle United. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

3. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season.

4. Rovers v Colchester

Fans ahead of the game with Colchester in the 2022/23 season. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page