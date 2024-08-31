Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux makes it 3-1 against Port Vale.

Boss Grant McCann wants to see his Doncaster Rovers side find their ruthless streak.

Rovers banged in the goals during a 3-2 win at Port Vale to give them their third win in four League Two games.

But while the Donny chief was delighted with the result he feels there is still more to come from his promotion-hopefuls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a good away performance and a good away result, with three very good goals,” he said.

Doncaster Rovers' Billy Sharp tumbles with Port Vale's Ronan Curtis.

“I'm pleased, but it probably should have been more comfortable than it was. It could have gone 4 or 5-1 with the opportunities we had.

“The penalty decision was ridiculous, but that's what happens when you are away from home.

“You have got to try and be more ruthless and get goals, when it’s 1-0 we could have ended up drawing today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to be more ruthless. I felt we were today, but we can be more ruthless still.

Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux takes on Port Vale's Ben Heneghan.

“We are getting into areas and not getting the last pass or shot off. When it comes we will get more than 3 goals against someone.”

A Billy Sharp goal and a Luke Molyneux brace left the title-favourites in charge before an Ethan Chislett penalty set up a nervous final few moments.

The visitors had been pegged back at half-time before two goals in 13 minutes at the start of the second half put them in pole position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For 20-25 mins in the first half we were really good then they scored and we went away from our plan, so we refocused the boys at half-time,” revealed McCann.

“We needed to focus on what we are trying to do. We are very clear on how we want to work and we said stick to the plan and what got us into the lead.

“We have conceded quite a few goals this season in the second half so we prepped the boys during the week on that.

“We wanted to outscore the opposition in the second half and we did that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win leaves Rovers fifth in the early table, with McCann content with his side’s nine point haul.

“Port Vale is one of the toughest places to come in League Two,” he added. “They will be up and around the top end of the table at the end of the season, they have top League One players in their team and it was a tough game.

“We stood up and performed well. We have started how we finished last season, we have tried to keep the momentum but we are only four games in.

“We have won 3 and are disappointed we didn't finish the job at Newport. It's a long season and we will always strive to be better, but for me it's a decent enough start.”