We grade all six Doncaster Rovers forwards amid team's current issues in front of goal

Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp have 15 goal contributions combined in the league so far.

On the face of it, Doncaster Rovers are going pretty well right now.

They are situated just outside the League Two automatic promotion spots (on goal difference) and are still involved in two cup competitions to boot.

But scratch beneath the surface and there are a few issues that supporters would like to see addressed, sooner rather than later. The chief one is regarding the team's attacking output. Just three goals scored in the last six hours of football pretty much tells you all you need to know.

It's not as if Rovers have not been creating chances. In their last three league games - all drawn - they fashioned 46 opportunities but only 10 of those were on target.

Despite possessing a forward line that most other teams at this level look at with envy, scoring has started to become a problem.

Here, we take a look at the contribution so far from the six recognised forward players at Grant McCann's disposal - and give them a grading old-school style: Billy Sharp

The veteran made a fairytale return to Rovers in the summer and so far he's delivered the goods. Five goals and an assist from 17 league appearances is not to be sniffed at and he probably would have a few more to add to his tally were it not for the woodwork or some inspired goalkeeping.

On the other hand, it could be argued that Rovers lack the physical presence at the top of the pitch when he's on his own up top. That certainly was the case last time out at Carlisle. It remains a work-in-progress trying to nail down how best to effectively deploy the 38-year-old.

Grade: B+

Joe Ironside

It's been a strange sort of season so far for Ironside. Last term he was the number one choice up top as he plundered past the 20-goal mark in the league. It'll rankle with him that he's started just seven of a possible 17 league games and that's probably the reason why he's notched just twice so far - a penalty at Swindon and a textbook header against Notts County.

One thing you cannot fault however is Ironside's work rate and the fact he's an absolute menace for opposing centre-halves. At the moment it looks a case of one of Sharp or Ironside rather than the possibility to start with both, as has happened on only one occasion so far.

Grade: B

Luke Molyneux

The winger is joint-top of the League Two goal contributions ladder so far, with six goals and three assists. On his day, he's arguably the best player in his position in the division and he's already on the way to his own personal target of 30 goal contributions. The problem, as is the same for most Rovers players this season, has been stringing good performances together in a solid block of games. There's been a few no-shows as well as the silly sending-off against Chesterfield which blotted his copybook slightly. But when it comes to McCann's forward options, Molyneux remains the undisputed number one choice when available.

Grade: A-

Jordan Gibson

Gibson has made an encouraging start to life in South Yorkshire. Only four outfield players have started more times in the league than the winger, who has notched five goal contributions to boot.

He's had his off-days but the performance at Grimsby stands out as a particular highlight. Recent bright cameos from the bench show promising signs.

Grade: B

Kyle Hurst

The stand-out performer in pre-season has endured a stop-start campaign so far. It took him a while to get back in the starting XI but his performance at Bradford was scintiliating as he teed up both goals that day. He's been quiet-ish since then but saw a wonder save deny him a goal at Carlisle. Uncertainty over whether he'll be deployed on the wing or in the number ten role probably hasn't helped but he's undoubtedly looked brighter in the latter role.

Grade: B-

Ephraim Yeboah

It's just not happening for Yeboah. The Bristol City youngster arrived in the summer to much fanfare but he's racked up just one league start so far and it doesn't look like he'll add to that anytime soon given he's been restricted to bits and pieces from the bench in the last few months.

The one positive is that he may well get a rare run-out at Kettering in the FA Cup this weekend. If ever there was a chance for Yeboah to stake his claim, a game against opponents three tiers below Rovers.

Grade: D-