'We exploited their weaknesses' - Wycombe boss delivers verdict on his side's victory over Doncaster Rovers

Gareth Ainsworth and Noel Hunt on the touchline. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers failed to build on their spirited victory over MK Dons a fortnight ago as early goals from Anthony Stewart and Adebayo Akinfenwa earned high-flying Wanderers a routine win.

Stewart headed home from a second minute corner and Akinfenwa doubled Wycombe’s lead with 17 minutes on the clock when he beat Ro-Shaun Williams in the air to head home a cross from the right.

Rovers have now lost eight of their 11 league games this season and remain at the foot of the League One table.

"It was a complete performance,” said Ainsworth.

“It was similar to last week as we came out of the traps as you wouldn’t believe with the system we play, and what we saw in the week, analysis-wise, with Josh Hart doing a cracking job, we saw that there were some weaknesses and we exploited them.

“This was at the expense of us being left open, but, once we went ahead, we saw the game off.

“The change of formation was always going to be a thing, as well as Bayo coming off, and we soaked up the pressure and the possession.

“Yes, the possession stats will go in Doncaster’s favour but that doesn’t worry me one bit.