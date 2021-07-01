We Could Be Euros Episode 6: Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Pickford England analysis, with special guest David Preece

How’s your nerves? Nails bitten off? Desperately trying to wash your lucky England socks in time for Saturday.

To calm those fears, have a listen to Episode 6 of our Euro 2020 podcast We Could Be Euros as we dissect England’s superb win over Germany and look ahead to the big game on Saturday against Ukraine.

This week, our JPIMedia football writers chat all about Gareth Southgate proving the critics wrong, and preview the quarter-final clash. What tactics will the Three Lions chief adopt this time? Is it time to Unleash the Grealish?

We Could Be Euros is the new football podcast from JPIMedia

What do you think of the guys’ predictions? Let us know your thoughts on the show

Hosted again by Sunderland Echo man James Copley, we have podcast regular Joe Crann, plus the Yorkshire Post’s Stuart Rayner, who has been at every England game so far this tournament. Joining them is former Sunderland, Aberdeen and Barnsley goalkeeper David Preece, now a top analyst, who assesses Jordan ‘clean sheet’ Pickford’s performances among other things.

