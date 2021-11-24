'We believe in what the gaffer wants us to do' - Tommy Rowe says Doncaster Rovers players are behind Richie Wellens

Tommy Rowe

Rovers remain second bottom in League One following Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers where they started superbly only for the game to slide away from them after going behind and then a dismissal for Joseph Olowu.

Rowe believes Rovers deserve credit for sticking to their attacking principles and taking the game to Bolton from the start.

“I think you can see clearly that we’re not a team that is going to shy away from those decisions,” he told the Free Press.

“The bravery to come here and play as we have with the injuries we’ve had and losing another key player in John Bostock.

“We carry on the way we want to play because we believe in what the manager is doing, we believe in what the coaching staff are doing.

“And we’re seeing results with young players coming out there and putting great performances in.

“When you don’t get it with a turn in results, you have to critically analyse yourselves and that is what we’ll do.

“We have to keep doing what we’re doing and we’ve got to get that change in results eventually.

“It’s about the character we’re building as well. Hopefully it builds quicker and we get something from it.”

Though the defeat in midweek was disappointing, Rowe does not believe Rovers will have any problems shaking off the result and carrying the positives forward into Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion.

“It’s hard when you think you’re going in the right direction but you don’t get the plaudits in terms of the performance and the result,” he said.

“As a team we can only analyse it critically and say when we’re wrong, we’re wrong if we have a bad game. You have to accept that and learn from it.

“But in that first 30 minutes at Bolton we were excellent and I cannot fault it.

“It’s funny how it happened in the second half because they were taking their time on the ball and showboating. But none of them were doing that in the first half because we had their number per position.

“I think if we took our chances in that first 30 minutes it could have been a different result and we’re smiling more.”

*