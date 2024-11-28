'We are one of the biggest grassroots football clubs in Doncaster'

Edenthorpe FC have a wide range of teams and sessions to cater for all ages and abilities.

A Doncaster football club is opening its doors to new members to join their thriving activity sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edenthorpe FC have three separate programmes that cater for children and young women: The Edo minis, the Weetabix Wildcats and the Ladies Club.

The Edo minis caters for children aged four to 16 and runs Saturdays (9-10am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Elliot, the owner of Edenthorpe FC says the sessions help build confidence and are a good way to make new friends. "This is where they learn in-depth how to develop their skills and get playing," she says. "We help them get used to playing in a team sport environment. This is good for the child to build good interpersonal relationships in a fun and healthy way."

The Weetabix Wildcats, which runs on Mondays (6-7pm) at Hunger Hill School, is for girls between the ages of five and 11 whilst the Ladies session is for over-16s and runs on Mondays (7-8pm), also at Hunger Hill. This session is for women who have never played, as a fun, fitness, and socialising recreational play.

"The ladies that come along to this session have enjoyed it so much that two ladies teams have been created. It’s not compulsory to get into a team, but it’s wonderful to watch everyone enjoy it so much," adds Kirsty.

"We are one of the biggest grassroots football clubs in the city. We thrive on bringing the community together through the love of the sport and wish to keep creating new teams for younger ones to follow in the older kids footsteps.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in attending these sessions, or finding out more info about the club's other teams and workshops, should email [email protected] or visit edenthorpejuniorssfc.co.uk. You can also search Facebook for the club's relevant group pages.