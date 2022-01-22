Watch the latest Q&A with our Doncaster Rovers writer
January has delivered four signings so far for Doncaster Rovers but what is there still to come?
That was just one of the topics that was raised in the latest Q&A session held by our Doncaster Rovers writer Liam Hoden.
He also answered questions submitted by Rovers supporters on the thorny issues of substantial funds, planning for next season and relegation, among many others.
To watch the Q&A, click play on the video above.