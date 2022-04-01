Watch Gary McSheffrey discuss various issues ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Wycombe Wanderers

Watch the full interview above as McSheffrey responds to questions from sports writer Paul Goodwin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the issues discussed were the manager’s style of play, game plan and how the 39-year-old assesses his first four months in the job.

There’s an update on the latest team news ahead of this weekend’s game, while McSheffrey also speaks about the current lack of goals and the general fitness of his squad.