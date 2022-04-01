Watch Gary McSheffrey discuss various issues ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Wycombe Wanderers
Gary McSheffrey spoke to the Free Press ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ trip to Wycombe Wanderers – and various topics were covered.
By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:00 am
Watch the full interview above as McSheffrey responds to questions from sports writer Paul Goodwin.
Among the issues discussed were the manager’s style of play, game plan and how the 39-year-old assesses his first four months in the job.
There’s an update on the latest team news ahead of this weekend’s game, while McSheffrey also speaks about the current lack of goals and the general fitness of his squad.