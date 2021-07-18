Watch as our Doncaster Rovers writer gives his video verdict on the friendly at Bradford City
Doncaster Rovers ended a week disrupted by Covid-19 with a patchy performance in defeat in their friendly with Bradford City.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 11:00 am
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 11:24 am
Here, our Rovers writer Liam Hoden reflects on the performance and some of the big talking points from the afternoon at Valley Parade alongside former Free Press sports editor Peter Catt.
The pair discuss the impact on the game of the brush with coronavirus, the 11 trialists and the few positives to come out of the game.
Click play on the video above to watch.