Watch as our Doncaster Rovers writer gives his video verdict on the first friendly of pre-season

Doncaster Rovers kicked off their pre-season programme with a 4-0 win over local side Rossington Main.

By Liam Hoden
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 11:30 am

Here, our Rovers writer Liam Hoden reflects on the performance and some of the big talking points from the afternoon at Oxford Street, including new signing Jordy Hiwula, the first outings for the club’s new recruits and the involvement of eight trialists.

Omar Bogle in action in Rovers' first pre-season friendly. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

