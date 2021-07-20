Ex-team mates will be going head to head in the two dugouts tonight with former Rovers full back Adam Lockwood in charge of Wakefield.

The club was only formed in 2019 but was done so with no shortage of backing or ambition. Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Chris Turner is one of the figureheads behind Wakefield.

It is the largest city in the country without a professional football club and the founders are determined to change that as soon as possible.

The ambition is to reach the EFL by 2033 - and they have a long way to go to do that as they have started life in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League at step 11 of the football pyramid.

The impacts of Covid-19 on the last two non-league seasons have prevented Wakefield from beginning their ascent up the pyramid but they are hoping to kick on during this campaign.

And they have this month received fresh backing, with US company VO2 Capital taking on a sponsorship arrangement and an option to buy a majority stake in the club.