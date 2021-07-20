LiveWakefield AFC v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and match updates
Doncaster Rovers’ disrupted pre-season continues with a trip to ambitious Wakefield AFC – and you can follow the game as it happens.
Join us from the Millennium Stadium in Featherstone as we bring live coverage of Rovers’ latest friendly. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.
LIVE: Wakefield AFC v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 10:04
MATCH DETAILS
Kick-off: 7.30pm
The new boy
Tonight could present the first opportunity to see new signing Tiago Cukur in Rovers colours following his arrival from Watford yesterday.
There is a buzz about the 6ft3 Turkey U21 international and the impact he could have on the Rovers front line.
A familiar face in charge of an extremely ambitious outfit
Ex-team mates will be going head to head in the two dugouts tonight with former Rovers full back Adam Lockwood in charge of Wakefield.
The club was only formed in 2019 but was done so with no shortage of backing or ambition. Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Chris Turner is one of the figureheads behind Wakefield.
It is the largest city in the country without a professional football club and the founders are determined to change that as soon as possible.
The ambition is to reach the EFL by 2033 - and they have a long way to go to do that as they have started life in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League at step 11 of the football pyramid.
The impacts of Covid-19 on the last two non-league seasons have prevented Wakefield from beginning their ascent up the pyramid but they are hoping to kick on during this campaign.
And they have this month received fresh backing, with US company VO2 Capital taking on a sponsorship arrangement and an option to buy a majority stake in the club.
Rovers may soon have another rival just down the road.
Patched up yet again
Rovers continue their pre-season preparations but do so still under trying circumstances.
Those players isolating due to contact with the club’s sole Covid-19 case will still be absent as Rovers head the short journey to Featherstone where they will meet AFC Wakefield this evening.
Positives from Saturday’s heavily disrupted friendly at Bradford City were few and far between and again Richie Wellens will have to squeeze all he can from a difficult situation.
He has even joked about giving himself game time. At least we think he was joking
Richie Wellens juggling the numbers ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Wakefield
Richie Wellens joked that he may need to field himself and coax James Coppinger out of retirement in order for Doncaster Rovers to have enough bodies to face Wakefield AFC tonight.