Video verdict on Doncaster Rovers' collapse at Morecambe plus your questions answered

Doncaster Rovers capitulated from a 3-0 lead to a 4-3 defeat at relegation rivals Morecambe in their first game since Gary McSheffrey had been named manager on a permanent basis.

By Liam Hoden
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 1:04 pm

Digesting the unimaginable collapse, our Rovers writer Liam Hoden gives his verdict on the day’s events in this video.

And he also answers questions from supporters on several issues, including the January transfer window.

Click play on the video above to watch.

Cole Stockton fires in Morecambe's second goal



