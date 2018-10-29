VIDEO: Armthorpe Welfare ease past Dronfield Town

Luke Williams scored twice to help Armthorpe Welfare to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Dronfield Town at Church Street.

Darren Mansaram and Jordan Buckham were also on target in Welfare’s first win in four.

The two sides drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture just a week previously but Armthorpe led for the majority of this encounter and now sit ninth in Division One.

Armthorpe boss Michael Carmody said: “It’s really difficult to play back to back games against the same team. We had to trust in each other and continue to play our style of football.

“Dronfield are a very strong side and you can see why they’ve started so well. We knew the threat they posed from set pieces and I think we dealt with that the best we could due to their height advantage.

“The forwards will get the limelight and rightly so but the way we pressed and harried all over the park gave us the foundation to play with confidence. Let’s not also forget Adam Stevens made a couple of really important saves when called upon, something he does on a regular basis.

Steve Garner wins a header for Armthorpe.

“I’ve said numerous times we are a young side with lots to work on but I know that’s exactly what these boys will do. The togetherness and tightness of this group of players is what football at this level is all about.”

Mansaram opened the scoring after four minutes when he broke clear and tucked the ball home.

Christian Savage levelled in the 28th minute with a close range header but the home side regained the lead just seconds later through Williams.

Buckham extended the advantage just before the interval after latching onto Liam Radford’s perfectly weighted through pass.

Two-goal hero Luke Williams is sent flying.

Williams put the gloss on the win with a composed finish from the edge of the box during the closing stages.