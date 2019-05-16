VIDEO: AFC Schoolboy make history by winning Sheffield FA County Sunday Junior Cup

AFC Schoolboy made history by becoming the first team from Doncaster to win the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA Sunday Junior Cup.

The Norton-based club beat Sheffield outfit Crookes FC 3-2 in an entertaining final at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.

Goals from Connor Evans, Thomas Noon and Jake Holdsworth secured the cup for Schoolboy but they were made to work hard for their victory.

Evans confidently put the Doncaster side ahead from the penalty spot after six minutes.

Evans then went close to doubling the lead when he saw his curling free-kick tipped onto the bar.

Crookes got themselves back on level terms after 19 minutes when Matt Cowen rounded off some patient build-up play by composing himself in the penalty area and finding the bottom corner.

However, Schoolboy went back ahead straight from the re-start when a lovely move ended with Noon heading home Evans’ cross from the right.

Crookes had claims for a penalty of their own before the break and went close to an equaliser.

They continued to press after the re-start but Schoolboy threatened on the break and extended their lead with a fine free-kick from Holdsworth after 54 minutes.

Adrian Parker missed a good chance to put the result beyond doubt and then Crookes captain Pete Smith’s clearance off the line kept his side in the game.

The Sheffield side refused to give up and were handed a lifeline seven minutes from time when Tom Islip slotted home from inside the box.

Schoolboy had to withstand some late pressure but they did exactly that and the final whistle was the cue for some big celebrations.

Aston Lambie was named man of the match by Schoolboy, while goalkeeper Joe Simpson and centre back Josh Gillies impressed.

AFC Schoolboy: Joe Simpson, Harry Lloyd, Ryan Bullock, Tom Noon, Mark Brown, Josh Gillies, Aston Lambie, Rhys Gibbon, Adrian Parker, Connor Evans, Jake Holdsworth. Subs: Josh Cullen, Jordan Gill, Joe Readman, Jake Stephenson, Dalton Lewis.