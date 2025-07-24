Versatile Doncaster Rovers man secures loan switch to National League club

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed that Will Flint is heading out on loan again this season.

The 19-year-old, who can operate in defence or midfield, has agreed to a season-long loan at National League side Gateshead.

Last term he won rave reviews for a stellar spell at Darlington, making 41 appearances in what was his first real taste of sustained senior football. Now he's heading back up to the north-east with Gateshead, bossed by Alun Armstrong, who finished just outside the play-off places last season.

Flint, who is under contract at Rovers until 2026, has made a clutch of senior appearances for Rovers and has been part of the squad this pre-season but is now heading to Gateshead – a team who Rovers put seven past in a friendly earlier this month. Gateshead begin their National League season at home to Southend United on August 9.

Flint’s successful stint at Darlington was cut short late last season when Rovers recalled him as cover after a spate of injuries. Whilst he wasn’t called upon in that final clutch of games, manager Grant McCann spoke highly of him.

"He's an excellent young player, Will,” said the Ulsterman. “He had a tremendous loan spell up at Darlington and has trained with us now for the last couple of weeks and doesn't look out of place.

"He's quick, aggressive, can handle the ball and is a good size. I've got real high hopes for Will, I really do.”

Flint follows Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate) and Sam Straughan-Brown (Peterborough Sports) in moving out on loan, with one of the club’s young goalkeepers – either Jake Oram or Jacob Bryant – also expected to go out in the not-too-distant future.