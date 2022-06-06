Versatile Aidan Barlow reveals the position he'd like to nail down at Doncaster Rovers

The 22-year-old signed a new one-year deal with Doncaster Rovers last week and has told fans they are yet to see the best of him.

Boss Gary McSheffrey has also challenged the Salford-born youngster to reproduce his form on the training ground on a matchday and provide more end product.

Barlow managed just the one goal in 34 appearances last season – his first full season in the EFL.

Aidan Barlow

But he was used in a variety of positions and was also limited to 13 league starts.

The former Manchester United academy graduate has identified the left wing role as one where he could flourish and get his numbers up.

“I think the position I like best is probably where Josh Martin played last year,” Barlow said in an interview with the local media last week.

“I obviously realise that the reason I maybe had to play in other different positions was because he was doing so well.

“He was great to watch last season and I was learning from him as well.

“I'd like to play there, coming in off the left and creating, scoring and shooting. I can come in on my stronger right foot and you can shoot or you can slide people in.

"When you play there you've got options of scoring and assisting. That's the position I'll be looking to nail down.

“But I do like to play behind the striker as well.”

McSheffrey has said he is happy with the core group of players who remain at Rovers and head of football operations James Coppinger last week insisted the club are heading into League Two with a “really strong squad”.

Barlow is in agreement and is confident Rovers can bounce back from relegation.

“Definitely,” he said. “Without a doubt.

“Especially considering some of the players who will be back who we were without last season due to injuries.

“I'm really looking forward to next season.

“I think the way we ended last season with the performances and even some of the results was positive in a way.

“We ran out of games in the end but if you're going to go down that's probably the best way to go down because as a team and staff we felt we ended the season in a positive way.

“That can only put you in a good place for the next season, whereas if we'd ended it in a negative way then it can have a negative effect next season.

“It's good how we ended it because everyone will be bright and bubbly going into pre-season.

“It sets the tone straight away, whereas if you end the season a bit negative it can creep in straight away from the start.