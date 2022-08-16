Updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Stockport County
Doncaster Rovers’ tough run of fixtures continues at home to Stockport County this evening.
Rovers came from behind to draw 2-2 away to AFC Wimbledon last weekend and make it five points from their three opening games back in League Two.
Read More
The progress of Gary McSheffrey’s side’s will be put to the test over the next fortnight, however, with games against some of the division’s most fancied sides coming up.
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster Rovers defender ruled out for one month
-
2
Stockport County striker sends cheeky message to Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey ahead of clash
-
3
The Doncaster Rovers team expected to take on Stockport County
-
4
Why Doncaster Rovers feel the best is yet to come despite a ‘solid start’
-
5
Doncaster Rovers: Former recruitment boss joins Watford in similar role
After Stockport, Doncaster host Salford City on Saturday before games against Northampton Town and Nigel Clough’s Mansfield, who both made the play-offs last term.
Tonight’s opponents picked up their first league win of the season last weekend following their midweek cup success and have been tipped to mount another promotion challenge in 22/23.
The Hatters, who are managed by Dave Challinor, have invested heavily in their playing squad in recent years.
Last season they held off the challenge of another big-spending side, Hollywood-backed Wrexham, to win the ever-improving National League.