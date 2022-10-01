News you can trust since 1925
Updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Rochdale in League Two

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to make it three wins from three when they take on League Two strugglers Rochdale.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 12:00 pm

Gary McSheffrey’s side will be hoping to cash in on their next two fixtures against the division’s basement boys and continue their resurgence up the table following three straight defeats in September.

They beat Crawley Town 4-1 last time out.

This afternoon’s opponents are undergoing a revival of their own under new boss Jim Bentley, however, having also won their last two matches.

A general view of the Crown Oil Arena (photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

Scroll down for live updates.

