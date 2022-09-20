Updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Lincoln City in Papa Johns Trophy

The Free Press will bring you live updates from Sincil Bank, now known as the LNER Stadium for sponsorship reasons, as Gary McSheffrey’s side look to get back to winning ways.

Rovers have lost their last three games in League Two.

Lincoln warmed up for tonight’s clash by beating Bristol Rovers 6-3 last weekend to move up to eighth in League One.

A general view of Sincil Bank Stadium (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...