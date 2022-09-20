News you can trust since 1925
Updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Lincoln City in Papa Johns Trophy

A much-changed Doncaster Rovers side will take on Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy this evening.

By Steve Jones
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:00 pm

The Free Press will bring you live updates from Sincil Bank, now known as the LNER Stadium for sponsorship reasons, as Gary McSheffrey’s side look to get back to winning ways.

Rovers have lost their last three games in League Two.

Lincoln warmed up for tonight’s clash by beating Bristol Rovers 6-3 last weekend to move up to eighth in League One.

A general view of Sincil Bank Stadium (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

