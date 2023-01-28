Updates as Doncaster Rovers return to League Two action against Mansfield Town
Twenty-one days after their last match, Doncaster Rovers finally return to action this afternoon when they take on Mansfield Town.
Doncaster have seen back-to-back fixtures postponed due to the weather, while today’s opponents also saw their game last weekend called off.
Danny Schofield’s side were beaten 1-0 against league leaders Leyton Orient last time out but did win their two matches before that loss.
Mansfield, who are two points above Rovers in League Two, have just one win in their last seven home games and six overall.