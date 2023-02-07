News you can trust since 1925
Updates as Doncaster Rovers look to halt losing streak against Tranmere Rovers

The pressure is on Danny Schofield’s Doncaster Rovers to halt their three-game losing streak when they host Tranmere.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 3:32pm

Doncaster are on their worst run of form since Schofield took charge and have slipped to fifteenth – one place below tonight’s opponents – in League Two ahead of kick-off.

They could cut the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just two points with a win, however.

Micky Mellon’s Tranmere have also been inconsistent for much of the season but beat Doncaster 3-0 on Boxing Day.

Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers.
