Updates as Doncaster Rovers look to halt losing streak against Tranmere Rovers
The pressure is on Danny Schofield’s Doncaster Rovers to halt their three-game losing streak when they host Tranmere.
Doncaster are on their worst run of form since Schofield took charge and have slipped to fifteenth – one place below tonight’s opponents – in League Two ahead of kick-off.
They could cut the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just two points with a win, however.
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere have also been inconsistent for much of the season but beat Doncaster 3-0 on Boxing Day.