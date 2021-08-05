Update on trialist Shayon Harrison at Doncaster Rovers

But his time at the club may not be over just yet.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has turned in bright performances during pre-season, operating in the wide positions of Richie Wellens’ front three.

After weighing up his options and considering the deals he may be able to offer this month, Wellens has informed the 24-year-old that he will not be receiving a contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shayon Harrison

But Harrison has made an intriguing suggestion that could see him sticking around the club for the time being.

“We have told Shayon Harrison that we won’t be able to give him a contract,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“But his agent has indicated that Shayon may be willing to sign a non-contract agreement to keep him fit and while we need the bodies to do a job in there.

“We appreciate Shayon for that and we’ll make a decision on that in the next few days.

“Everyone else is still here.”

Harrison featured in Wednesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Watford at St George’s Park and is due to report for training on Friday.

Other trialists remain in training with Rovers as Wellens awaits news on whether he will be in a position to offer deals.

Earlier in the week, the Rovers boss had earmarked one particular trialist for a deal but the opportunity to make the offer rested on a contracted player leaving the club on loan, which has not happened.

*