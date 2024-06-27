Update on Joe Ironside amid Wrexham transfer links to Doncaster Rovers talisman
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rovers forward was tentatively linked with a move to the big-spending Welsh side earlier this week. Phil Parkinson's side have been linked with a host of players as they embark upon a campaign in League One after promotion last term.
But despite some reports suggesting a six-figure bid has been made, the Free Press understands that not to be the case.
Ironside, aged 30, became the first Rovers player in five seasons to notch 20 goals last term. His goalscoring exploits played a huge role in steering Grant McCann's side into the League Two promotion conversation, eventually ending in a gut-wrenching penalty shoot-out loss in the play-off semi-finals.
He is seen very much as a focal part of the side under McCann and still has two years to run on a contract he signed last summer. Despite the recent arrival of fellow striker Billy Sharp, Rovers would be loathe to lose arguably the one player in their squad who is nigh-on impossible to replace.
It is also understood that Ironside, from Sheffield, is settled at Rovers and that one of the reasons he chose to return to South Yorkshire last year was a desire to be back in familiar surroundings having spent three years away from the patch at Cambridge.
Of course, the caveat to all of this is that there is still more than two months of the window to run and therefore always the possibility that a concrete bid could come in for Ironside - or another of the club's assets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.