Update on Doncaster Rovers' former Leeds United and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton

Adam Clayton. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

The 33-year-old has been ‘finding his range’ in a series of practice games at Cantley Park, according to Doncaster Rovers’ boss.

Clayton appeared as a late substitute against Plymouth Argyle at the end of last month before being handed a surprise start in the 5-0 derby defeat to Rotherham United.

The former Leeds United and Middlesbrough midfielder looked well short of match fitness and was replaced at half time.

He has since been an unused substitute against Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

“He is training every day and we’ve given him a good programme,” said McSheffrey.

“We are doing some in-house 11 v 11s and he’s had two or three of those now. He is finding his range.

“He has been good in finding his passing range and moving the ball a bit faster and soon he will be ready to be re-introduced into the squad.