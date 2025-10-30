Update on 7 Doncaster Rovers players as Grant McCann makes 'strong' admission for Crewe FA Cup tie

Doncaster Rovers switch their attentions to the FA Cup this weekend, with a first round trip to fourth tier Crewe Alexandra.

Grant McCann's side are going through a sticky spell in the league - without a win since early September - but will hope a change of competition can be the catalyst for an upturn in form.

In terms of team news, Harry Clifton and Tom Nixon are both back in full training after hamstring injuries although this one is likely to come too early for Jamie Sterry as the vice-captain continues to recover from a shoulder concern. "We've had nobody in the treatment room which is pleasing and that's great work from the medical team," McCann said ahead of the Gresty Road trip.

"Jamie is probably still a wee bit away and we're building up his fitness. But apart from him, everyone else is available."

There's a further significant boost for McCann too, with the fact that all four domestic loan players - Connor O'Riordan (Blackburn), Charlie Crew (Leeds), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull) and Damola Ajayi (Tottenham) - have been given the green light by their parent clubs to feature.

"We're okay on all fronts," McCann added. "We were waiting on news about Damola but that's now come through from Tottenham which is good."

When quizzed on whether wholesale changes could be on the cards, McCann replied: "We'll be strong. We want to keep a level of consistency about us now and give the players the trust and belief to go and perform regardless of results. I think it's important that now everyone is fit we're consistent (team selection).

"A lot of the players have had opportunities to play so hopefully we can keep people away from the treatment room and keep everyone training and performing. And then the boys in the team know they have to perform to keep their place, no different from any other season really."