Update as Doncaster Rovers suffer fresh batch of injuries including why Ro-Shaun Williams did not start at Scunthorpe

Ro-Shaun Williams

Joseph Olowu, John Bostock, Tiago Cukur and Aidan Barlow all limped off at Glanford Park, joining long term absentees Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Ben Close and Cameron John on the treatment table.

Olowu suffered a back spasm which saw his afternoon ended inside the first 15 minutes of the game, seeing Tommy Rowe moved to centre half.

The young defender had started in place of Ro-Shaun Williams, who was named among the substitutes but was unlikely to ever be used due to an injury of his own.

“Ro-Shaun’s ankle swelled up,” boss Richie Wellens said. “His ankle is huge.

“That was from Crewe. He played 15 or 20 minutes with it. When the adrenaline is flowing you can usually carry on but it was the next day when there was a real problem.

“At a real push he could have gone on but I didn’t risk it and put Ben Blythe on.

“It’s just unbelievable, what we’re dealing with.

“John Bostock came off with his groin and we don’t know how bad it will be.

“I think it was more fatigue with Tiago. I think it was one of those where if we were two or three up he’d have wanted to stay on and get a goal himself.”

Cukur is due to head away on international duty with Turkey U21.

Arguably the most concerning of the fresh injuries for Rovers is that of Barlow, who limped off with an ankle problem.

He said: “That looked a nasty one. It was a kick and they usually wear off. The fact it hasn’t shows it’s a potentially dangerous one.

“If you put a one-legged man in a race with Usain Bolt he’s going to lose.

“It’s not unfair because we need people to manage their bodies better and then for us to get a bit of luck.

“A little bit of luck would be nice.”

*