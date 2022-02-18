'Unpopular' Club Doncaster business model has helped with season ticket price drop, say Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers fans

Rovers announced reduced prices for the 2022/23 season when they launched their ‘Together as one’ campaign yesterday.

A seat that cost £395 this season will now cost £299, while adult season memberships in the Polypipe Stand have dropped from £299 to £229.

Those aged 18-24 can buy a season ticket for £99 and memberships for 17 and unders cost just £35.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers are currently six points from safety and facing the prospect of relegation to League Two.

Announcing the new price structure on their official website, the club wrote: "This has without doubt been a season of adversity and results to date have left us all feeling frustrated and disappointed, but this is Doncaster Rovers and we have faced adversity before.

“Together we have come through it stronger. Together we will do so again.

“We understand that the Club Doncaster business model is unpopular with some supporters, however, the revenue generated through that model has allowed us to drastically change our season membership structure and create more affordable packages on both season memberships and other bolt-on packages."

The club added: “Together we can overcome adversity. Together we can overcome our differences. Together we can grow a stronger united fan base.