News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
8 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
10 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Uncertain future at Doncaster Rovers for ex-Tottenham Hotspur starlet after joining Yeovil Town on loan

Danny Schofield says Reo Griffiths’ future at Doncaster Rovers will be reassessed at the end of the season.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT- 2 min read

Striker Griffiths joined Yeovil Town in the National League on loan for the rest of the season last week and made his debut as a substitute in their 2-1 defeat to Barnet on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur prospect, who joined Doncaster from French top flight side Lyon in January 2022, still has a year left to run on his contract at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Griffiths, 22, has struggled with injuries and fitness this term and found himself down the pecking order under Schofield.

Reo Griffiths could still have a future at Doncaster Rovers.
Reo Griffiths could still have a future at Doncaster Rovers.
Reo Griffiths could still have a future at Doncaster Rovers.
Most Popular

Explaining the decision to let him leave on loan, the Rovers chief said: “He’s suffered lots of injuries and little setbacks since I have been in the building and he’s not been able to get a run of training sessions, never mind games.

"In order for him to develop that physical aspect of his game we felt he was more likely to get more minutes elsewhere."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Griffiths’ last outing for Doncaster came as a substitute in the Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere, which remains his only appearance under Schofield.

Despite being a prolific scorer at youth and reserve level, Griffiths has scored just twice for Rovers and failed to hit the back of the net in any of his five appearances this season.

Schofield said: “Yeovil showed an interest and I think it’s a good opportunity for Reo to go and play games and help them in their season.”

The Glovers are currently nineteenth in the fifth tier, four points clear of relegation, and have scored fewer goals than any other team in the division.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Griffiths’ future, Schofield said: “It will be reassessed in the summer. He’s still under contract, so he will be back in the summer.

"As the season comes to an end we will reassess all players.”

Griffiths missed a late chance to rescue a point for his new side against Barnet after being introduced in the 64th minute.

Glovers boss Mark Cooper said: “It was difficult for him, as soon as he came on we went 2-0 down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was difficult to get a realistic opinion on him."

Yeovil take on Halifax this weekend.

National LeagueDoncaster