Striker Griffiths joined Yeovil Town in the National League on loan for the rest of the season last week and made his debut as a substitute in their 2-1 defeat to Barnet on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur prospect, who joined Doncaster from French top flight side Lyon in January 2022, still has a year left to run on his contract at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Griffiths, 22, has struggled with injuries and fitness this term and found himself down the pecking order under Schofield.

Reo Griffiths could still have a future at Doncaster Rovers.

Explaining the decision to let him leave on loan, the Rovers chief said: “He’s suffered lots of injuries and little setbacks since I have been in the building and he’s not been able to get a run of training sessions, never mind games.

"In order for him to develop that physical aspect of his game we felt he was more likely to get more minutes elsewhere."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Griffiths’ last outing for Doncaster came as a substitute in the Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere, which remains his only appearance under Schofield.

Despite being a prolific scorer at youth and reserve level, Griffiths has scored just twice for Rovers and failed to hit the back of the net in any of his five appearances this season.

Schofield said: “Yeovil showed an interest and I think it’s a good opportunity for Reo to go and play games and help them in their season.”

The Glovers are currently nineteenth in the fifth tier, four points clear of relegation, and have scored fewer goals than any other team in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Griffiths’ future, Schofield said: “It will be reassessed in the summer. He’s still under contract, so he will be back in the summer.

"As the season comes to an end we will reassess all players.”

Griffiths missed a late chance to rescue a point for his new side against Barnet after being introduced in the 64th minute.

Glovers boss Mark Cooper said: “It was difficult for him, as soon as he came on we went 2-0 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was difficult to get a realistic opinion on him."