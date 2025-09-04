Two more chances to contribute to Doncaster Rovers' virtual museum

A new 'virtual museum' that boasts a treasure chest of Doncaster Rovers memorabilia has been launched with organisers hailing it a big success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first event took place at Mexborough Library last month with a second to follow in the coming days (September 5 and 6) at Askern Library.

"We want local history buffs and Rovers experts to get involved in our ongoing research work as well as the creative arts and crafts side of representing club history," Richard Stevens, from the In Rovers We Trust CIC, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow member Colin Harker added: "Come along, bring your friends, bring some memorabilia if you have any, but most of all, take you mind back to when you used to watch Rovers and the memories that it provokes. We look forward to welcoming as many as can make it to the event."

A new 'virtual museum' that boasts a treasure chest of Doncaster Rovers memorabilia has been launched.

Already the 'museum' has attracted ample contributions including programmes, ticket stubs and photographs that help piece together various snippets of information about Rovers since the club's formation way back in 1879. The aim is to compile it all together and eventually build a thriving 'virtual museum' that can be preserved forever.

One intriguing topic that these events are focussing on is from 1893 when Rovers moved two home games to Askern - a story that Colin picks up: "Easter 1893 saw them play on a pitch that was rented to the club by the landlord of The Swan pub. Almost 4,000 fans attended each game. Although it’s only a footnote in the history books, this is the sort of fun stuff we’re researching for the museum project."

The events at Askern run from 10am to 1pm on Friday and then 10am until noon on Saturday, just prior to Rovers' home game with Bradford City.

Anyone that cannot attend the two events but who are interested in contributing are asked to email: [email protected].