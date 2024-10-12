'Tremendous response' - Grant McCann delivers verdict on Doncaster Rovers' draw with Crewe
The two teams, who met in last season's play-off semi-finals, drew 1-1 at the Eco-Power Stadium in an entertaining encounter. Max Conway opened the scoring just after the break before sub Kyle Hurst ensured a share of the spoils. Rovers looked the more likely to pinch it of the two teams, but couldn't force a winner.
The result sees Rovers move to second in the table, just a point shy of new leaders Port Vale.
"I think the game went exactly how we thought it would go," McCann told the media post-match. "We knew Crewe are very much a mid to low-block kind of team who wait for a mistake and then try to pounce. We were patient and calm first half and had to wait for openings.
"I'm disappointed with their goal because we prepped the boys all week because we should defend better. Although we lose the ball, there's people just diving in when they could probably just stand their ground. It looked really easy for their midfield to run through us but we had a tremendous response in the last 20, 30 minutes and there was only one team trying to win the game and I'm frustrated that we haven't because we had some really good opportunities. Hursty can cause problems with his ability. It was a good ball from Luke (Molyneux) to find him for the goal.
"I said to the boys after that I was pleased with the response to going behind. That's what it takes at this football club. You have to be full-throttle to play in this team. You have to press and not just wait around.
"We didn't have that edge first half but we probably put all our attacking players on, apart from Ephraim, second half and we went for the game."
Rovers now have a blank midweek before a trip to Swindon Town next Saturday.
