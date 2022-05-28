Transfers: Every 'done deal' in the EFL so far as Doncaster Rovers patiently look to secure further signings

As a result, clubs across all three divisions have made early moves in the transfer window – despite the trading period not officially opening until June 10.

A swathe of players have already moved clubs for transfer fees or for free following retained/released lists being unveiled.

Doncaster Rovers are taking stock after striking an early deal to land Harrison Biggins following the midfielder’s release from Fleetwood Town.

Boss Gary McSheffrey is looking to add quality over quantity this summer and has stated he may have to be patient in his quest for further additions.

So who has completed deals?

Here’s every transfer across the EFL so far...

1. Jayson Molumby From: Brighton To: West Brom Position: Midfield Deal type: Permanent

2. Jamie Walker From: Hearts To: Bradford Position: Wing Deal type: Permanent

3. Jack Iredale From: Cambridge To: Bolton Position: Defender Deal type: Permanent

4. Jordan Shipley From: Coventry To: Shrewsbury Position: Midfield Deal type: Permanent