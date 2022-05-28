Jamilu Collins, Michael Bostwick, Jack Iredale, Liam Gordon

Transfers: Every 'done deal' in the EFL so far as Doncaster Rovers patiently look to secure further signings

Since the regular EFL season came to an end, attentions have automatically turned to next season.

By Sam Cox
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 2:23 pm

As a result, clubs across all three divisions have made early moves in the transfer window – despite the trading period not officially opening until June 10.

A swathe of players have already moved clubs for transfer fees or for free following retained/released lists being unveiled.

Doncaster Rovers are taking stock after striking an early deal to land Harrison Biggins following the midfielder’s release from Fleetwood Town.

Boss Gary McSheffrey is looking to add quality over quantity this summer and has stated he may have to be patient in his quest for further additions.

So who has completed deals?

Here’s every transfer across the EFL so far...

1. Jayson Molumby

From: Brighton To: West Brom Position: Midfield Deal type: Permanent Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

2. Jamie Walker

From: Hearts To: Bradford Position: Wing Deal type: Permanent Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Jack Iredale

From: Cambridge To: Bolton Position: Defender Deal type: Permanent Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Shipley

From: Coventry To: Shrewsbury Position: Midfield Deal type: Permanent Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
EFLHarrison BigginsFleetwood Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 7