Transfer deadlock continues at Doncaster Rovers with boss unable to offer deals to trialists

The Rovers boss is unable to offer contracts to any trialists at the present time as other players have not been moved out of the club.

Wellens admitted there had been little progress in securing loan deals for young players or Ed Williams, who has been made available for a move.

And with no funds freed up by departures, he continues to ask for patience from the remaining crop of trialists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Keepmoat Stadium

“The situation is putting a block on trialists,” Wellens said.

“I have to give credit to the trialists because it shows they want to be at the club as they are still here.

“They have been here for several weeks now and their application and attitude has stayed very good.

“But we are getting to that stage where their friends in football this weekend will be playing their first league game.

“If we are in a position where we’re not able to do anything before that first league game, their feelings may change and the frustration starts coming and the situation may change.

“I take my hat off to them because their attitude has been excellent but we do need to now start giving them answers.

“I only want to be fair to the players. If we can do something, then we’d like to do something, but if not we have to be honest with them and allow them to go on with the rest of their careers elsewhere.”

On outgoings, Wellens says efforts are continuing to secure loan deals for players but a lack of transfer activity in the National League is causing issues.

“The plates are still spinning,” he said.

“It’s so difficult in this market where things are moving so slowly.

“The Conference and Conference North clubs are not doing anything, which blocks a lot of League One and Two clubs from putting players at a level and regenerating finances to do our own business.

“I would imagine that a lot of clubs are in the same position.

“We just have to make sure we stay patient, and try to give experience to the players we want out on loan for exposure and stay patient to get people in too.”

*