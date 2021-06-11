LiveTransfer Centre: Madger Gomes on trial at Doncaster Rovers' League One rivals
The transfer market is heating up as clubs begin building towards next season - and we will have you covered throughout the summer.
We will be bringing daily coverage of done deals, rumours and general news across English football.
But our focus will primarily be on League One and how Doncaster Rovers’ rivals are gearing up for the new campaign.
*
TRANSFER CENTRE - LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 05 July, 2021, 23:47
ALL THE DEALS DONE SO FAR IN LEAGUE ONE
ACCRINGTON STANLEY
Harry Pell (3yr deal after leaving Colchester United); John O’Sullivan (3yr deal after leaving Morecambe); Joel Mumbongo (season long loan from Burnley); James Trafford (season-long loan from Manchester City); Archie Procter (2yr deal after leaving AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee); Liam Coyle (1yr deal after leaving Liverpool).
AFC WIMBLEDON
Luke McCormick (unknown deal length after leaving Chelsea); Darius Charles (unknown deal length after leaving Wycombe Wanderers).
BOLTON WANDERERS
Dapo Afolayan (3yr deal after leaving West Ham United); George Johnston (3yr deal after leaving Feyenoord); Josh Sheehan (2yr deal after leaving Newport County); Declan John (3yr deal after leaving Swansea City); Will Aimson (2yr deal after leaving Plymouth Argyle); Joel Dixon (2yr deal after leaving Barrow); Amadou Bakayoko (2yr deal after leaving Coventry City); Xavier Amaechi (six-month loan from Hamburg).
BURTON ALBION
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (2yr deal after leaving Oldham Athletic); Omari Patrick (2yr deal after leaving Carlisle United); Deji Oshilaja (unknown deal length after leaving Charlton Athletic); Thomas O’Connor (2yr deal after leaving Southampton); Frazer Blake-Tracy (2yr deal after leaving Peterborough United); Louis Moult (2yr deal after leaving Preston North End); Bryn Morris (unknown deal length after leaving Portsmouth); Conor Shaughnessy (2yr deal after leaving Rochdale); Ellery Balcombe (season long loan from Brentford).
CAMBRIDGE UNITED
Lloyd Jones (2yr deal after leaving Northampton Town); James Brophy (3yr deal after leaving Leyton Orient); Shilow Tracey (2yr deal after leaving Tottenham Hotspur); Jack Lankester (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town for undisclosed fee); George Williams (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers).
CHARLTON ATHLETIC
Jayden Stockley (3yr deal after leaving Preston North End); Craig MacGillivray (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); George Dobson (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland by mutual consent).
CHELTENHAM TOWN
Owen Evans (2yr deal after leaving Wigan Athletic).
CREWE ALEXANDRA
Chris Long (2yr deal after leaving Motherwell); Kayne Ramsay (season-long loan from Southampton); Shaun MacDonald (2yr deal after leaving Rotherham United); Tommie Hoban (1yr deal after leaving Aberdeen).
DONCASTER ROVERS
Ben Close (3yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Tommy Rowe (2yr deal after leaving Bristol City); Kyle Knoyle (2yr deal after leaving Cambridge United); Ro-Shaun Williams (2yr deal after leaving Shrewsbury Town); Matt Smith (season-long loan from Arsenal).
FLEETWOOD TOWN
Brad Halliday (3yr deal after leaving Doncaster Rovers); Ryan Edmondson (on loan from Leeds United); Max Clark (1yr deal after leaving Hull City); Tom Clarke (1yr deal after leaving Salford City).
GILLINGHAM
Olly Lee (unknown deal length after leaving Hearts); David Tutonda (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers); Max Ehmer (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers); Ben Reeves (unknown deal lengths after leaving Plymouth Argyle).
IPSWICH TOWN
Lee Evans (3yr deal after leaving Wigan Athletic); Wes Burns (3yr deal after leaving Fleetwood Town); Rekeem Harper (3yr deal after leaving West Bromwich Albion on an undisclosed fee); Macauley Bonne (season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers); Vaclav Hladky (3yr deal after leaving Salford City for an undisclosed fee); Matt Penney (2yr deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday).
LINCOLN CITY
Lewis Fiorini (season-long loan from Manchester City).
MK DONS
Scott Twine (unknown deal length after leaving Swindon Town); Franco Ravizzoli (unknown deal length after leaving Eastbourne Borough); Josh Martin (season long loan from Norwich City); Ethan Robson (season long loan from Blackpool).
MORECAMBE
Ryan Cooney (2yr deal after leaving Burnley); Anthony O’Connor (2yr deal after leaving Bradford City); Wes McDonald (unknown deal length after leaving Walsall); Ryan Delaney (unknown deal length after leaving Bolton Wanderers); Arthur Gnahoua (unknown deal length after leaving Bolton Wanderers); Callum Jones (season-long loan from Hull City); Jonathan Obika (2yr deal after leaving St Mirren); Josh McPake (season long loan from Rangers); Alfie McCalmont (season-long loan from Leeds United).
OXFORD UNITED
Ryan Williams (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Billy Bodin (1yr deal after leaving Preston North End).
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
James Wilson (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town); Dan Scarr (unknown deal length after leaving Walsall); Macauley Gillesphey (2yr deal after leaving Brisbane Roar); Callum Burton (2yr deal after leaving Cambridge United); James Bolton (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Jordan Houghton (unknown deal length after leaving MK Dons).
PORTSMOUTH
Liam Vincent (3yr deal, undisclosed fee from Bromley); Clark Robertson (2yr deal after leaving Rotherham United); Shaun Williams (1yr deal after leaving Millwall); Ryan Tunnicliffe (2yr deal after leaving Luton Town); Gavin Bazunu (season long loan from Manchester City).
ROTHERHAM UNITED
n/a
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
n/a
SHREWSBURY TOWN
Luke Leahy (2yr deal after leaving Bristol Rovers); Matthew Pennington (2yr deal after leaving Everton); Ryan Bowman (2yr deal on an undisclosed fee from Exeter City); Elliott Bennett (1yr deal after leaving Blackburn Rovers); Marko Marosi (3yr deal after an undisclosed fee agreed with Coventry City).
SUNDERLAND
n/a
WIGAN ATHLETIC
Jack Whatmough (unknown deal length after leaving Portsmouth); Gwion Edwards (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town); Tom Naylor (3yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Max Power (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland); Jordan Cousins (2yr deal after leaving Stoke City); Ben Amos (2yr deal after leaving Charlton Athletic).
WYCOMBE WANDERERS
Josh Scowen (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland).
Working his way back
Madger Gomes is on trial with Rovers’ League One rivals Portsmouth according to The News.
The Spanish midfielder was not offered a new contract by Rovers at the end of last season, bringing to an end his two year spell at the Keepmoat.
And he is understood to be among a raft of trialists invited in by Pompey boss Danny Cowley.
Former Rovers on the move
A few familiar faces from Rovers past have been on the move in the last few day.
John Lundstram - a hero of the 2012/13 promotion season - has joined Scottish giants Rangers after leaving Sheffield United.
Ex-loanee Uche Ikpeazu has switched to Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers.
And Ben Sheaf has made his loan move from Arsenal to Cardiff City into a permanent one.
Bid rejected for ex-Rovers striker
Cheltenham Town have rejected a bid for former Rovers striker Alfie May, according to reports.
May enjoyed an excellent season with Cheltenham as they secured the League Two title.
And Cheltenham Live report ‘Town have received a five-figure offer from another EFL club for striker Alfie May.’
The 27-year-old has one more year to run on his contract with Cheltenham, who he joined in January 2020 with Rovers allowing him to leave due to his first team opportunities being limited.
May scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for Cheltenham last season, including against Manchester City in the FA Cup.
Former Rovers keeper is on the move - back to League One
Former Doncaster Rovers keeper Marko Marosi has made his return to League One after signing a three-year deal with Shrewsbury Town, who agreed an undisclosed fee with Coventry City.
Neighbours ‘show interest’ in Rovers midfielder
Rovers midfielder John Bostock is a potential transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.
Owls boss Darren Moore signed Bostock for Rovers in January and is reported to be keen to reunite with the midfielder, who he only worked with until March 1 before leaving for Hillsborough.
Rovers are understood to be open to the idea of allowing the midfielder to leave, with boss Richie Wellens looking to put his own stamp on the team.
Wednesday however remain under a transfer embargo, which they hope to exit soon.
Trio given fresh hope in pursuit of striker
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has confirmed that talks with Guy Melamed over a new contract have ended.
Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town have all reportedly shown an interest in the 28-year-old.
Rotherham midfielder in the crosshairs
Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks is a reported target of Derby County and Ipswich Town.
Crooks has one year remaining on his contract at the New York Stadium.
Ipswich ready to bid for keeper
Ipswich are preparing a £350,000 bid for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist according to the Daily Record.
The 6ft 5in Swiss goalkeeper has impressed over the last year.
Ipswich could lose youngster
Ipswich Town youngster Liam Gibbs is a target for both Manchester United and Norwich City according to the East Anglian Daily Times.
Gibbs - who has made four senior appearances - has been offered a new deal by Ipswich as he approaches the end of his contract but Premier League clubs are said to be ready to offer him terms of their own.
Ipswich would be due compensation for the 18-year-old if he was to join a new club.
Charlton striker wants to stay put
Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins claims striker Chuks Aneke wants to remain at The Valley despite interest from other clubs.
Aneke is out of contract this summer and is reportedly on the radar of Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and others.
But Adkins says the forward has informed him of his desire to stay put.
Portsmouth leading race for striker, Charlton and Wednesday also interested
Portsmouth are set to win the race to sign striker Jayden Stockley from Preston North End, according to the Lancashire Post.
Four clubs have reportedly lodged bids for the forward, including Charlton Athletic, with whom he was on loan last season.
Sheffield Wednesday are also understood to have shown an interest.
But Pompey looks to be the most likely destination for Stockley, who hails from the south coast.
Cambridge striker subject of more interest
Cambridge United’s hopes of retaining striker Paul Mullin look to be fading further after reports that Middlesbrough have become the latest club to express and interest in the 26-year-old.
Mullin netted 34 goals as Cambridge won promotion to League One, a feat that has brought many admirers, including Blackburn Rovers.
Former Rovers midfielder could be on the move
Former Rovers midfielder Ali Crawford is among a group of players Bolton Wanderers are keen to move on, according to The Bolton News.
Boss Ian Evatt is building his squad for League One following promotion and has admitted the need to trim his current group to allow him to do so.
Crawford has been identified, along with Reiss Greenidge and Brandon Comley, as someone that could be allowed to leave if he can find new employers.
Morecambe tracking defender
League One newcomers Morecambe are keen to offer a contract to defender Ryan Delaney, according to reporters. Delaney was released by Bolton Wanderers earlier this summer.