ACCRINGTON STANLEY

Harry Pell (3yr deal after leaving Colchester United); John O’Sullivan (3yr deal after leaving Morecambe); Joel Mumbongo (season long loan from Burnley); James Trafford (season-long loan from Manchester City); Archie Procter (2yr deal after leaving AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee); Liam Coyle (1yr deal after leaving Liverpool).

AFC WIMBLEDON

Luke McCormick (unknown deal length after leaving Chelsea); Darius Charles (unknown deal length after leaving Wycombe Wanderers).

BOLTON WANDERERS

Dapo Afolayan (3yr deal after leaving West Ham United); George Johnston (3yr deal after leaving Feyenoord); Josh Sheehan (2yr deal after leaving Newport County); Declan John (3yr deal after leaving Swansea City); Will Aimson (2yr deal after leaving Plymouth Argyle); Joel Dixon (2yr deal after leaving Barrow); Amadou Bakayoko (2yr deal after leaving Coventry City); Xavier Amaechi (six-month loan from Hamburg).

BURTON ALBION

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (2yr deal after leaving Oldham Athletic); Omari Patrick (2yr deal after leaving Carlisle United); Deji Oshilaja (unknown deal length after leaving Charlton Athletic); Thomas O’Connor (2yr deal after leaving Southampton); Frazer Blake-Tracy (2yr deal after leaving Peterborough United); Louis Moult (2yr deal after leaving Preston North End); Bryn Morris (unknown deal length after leaving Portsmouth); Conor Shaughnessy (2yr deal after leaving Rochdale); Ellery Balcombe (season long loan from Brentford).

CAMBRIDGE UNITED

Lloyd Jones (2yr deal after leaving Northampton Town); James Brophy (3yr deal after leaving Leyton Orient); Shilow Tracey (2yr deal after leaving Tottenham Hotspur); Jack Lankester (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town for undisclosed fee); George Williams (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers).

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Jayden Stockley (3yr deal after leaving Preston North End); Craig MacGillivray (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); George Dobson (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland by mutual consent).

CHELTENHAM TOWN

Owen Evans (2yr deal after leaving Wigan Athletic).

CREWE ALEXANDRA

Chris Long (2yr deal after leaving Motherwell); Kayne Ramsay (season-long loan from Southampton); Shaun MacDonald (2yr deal after leaving Rotherham United); Tommie Hoban (1yr deal after leaving Aberdeen).

DONCASTER ROVERS

Ben Close (3yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Tommy Rowe (2yr deal after leaving Bristol City); Kyle Knoyle (2yr deal after leaving Cambridge United); Ro-Shaun Williams (2yr deal after leaving Shrewsbury Town); Matt Smith (season-long loan from Arsenal).

FLEETWOOD TOWN

Brad Halliday (3yr deal after leaving Doncaster Rovers); Ryan Edmondson (on loan from Leeds United); Max Clark (1yr deal after leaving Hull City); Tom Clarke (1yr deal after leaving Salford City).

GILLINGHAM

Olly Lee (unknown deal length after leaving Hearts); David Tutonda (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers); Max Ehmer (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers); Ben Reeves (unknown deal lengths after leaving Plymouth Argyle).

IPSWICH TOWN

Lee Evans (3yr deal after leaving Wigan Athletic); Wes Burns (3yr deal after leaving Fleetwood Town); Rekeem Harper (3yr deal after leaving West Bromwich Albion on an undisclosed fee); Macauley Bonne (season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers); Vaclav Hladky (3yr deal after leaving Salford City for an undisclosed fee); Matt Penney (2yr deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday).

LINCOLN CITY

Lewis Fiorini (season-long loan from Manchester City).

MK DONS

Scott Twine (unknown deal length after leaving Swindon Town); Franco Ravizzoli (unknown deal length after leaving Eastbourne Borough); Josh Martin (season long loan from Norwich City); Ethan Robson (season long loan from Blackpool).

MORECAMBE

Ryan Cooney (2yr deal after leaving Burnley); Anthony O’Connor (2yr deal after leaving Bradford City); Wes McDonald (unknown deal length after leaving Walsall); Ryan Delaney (unknown deal length after leaving Bolton Wanderers); Arthur Gnahoua (unknown deal length after leaving Bolton Wanderers); Callum Jones (season-long loan from Hull City); Jonathan Obika (2yr deal after leaving St Mirren); Josh McPake (season long loan from Rangers); Alfie McCalmont (season-long loan from Leeds United).

OXFORD UNITED

Ryan Williams (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Billy Bodin (1yr deal after leaving Preston North End).

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

James Wilson (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town); Dan Scarr (unknown deal length after leaving Walsall); Macauley Gillesphey (2yr deal after leaving Brisbane Roar); Callum Burton (2yr deal after leaving Cambridge United); James Bolton (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Jordan Houghton (unknown deal length after leaving MK Dons).

PORTSMOUTH

Liam Vincent (3yr deal, undisclosed fee from Bromley); Clark Robertson (2yr deal after leaving Rotherham United); Shaun Williams (1yr deal after leaving Millwall); Ryan Tunnicliffe (2yr deal after leaving Luton Town); Gavin Bazunu (season long loan from Manchester City).

ROTHERHAM UNITED

n/a

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

n/a

SHREWSBURY TOWN

Luke Leahy (2yr deal after leaving Bristol Rovers); Matthew Pennington (2yr deal after leaving Everton); Ryan Bowman (2yr deal on an undisclosed fee from Exeter City); Elliott Bennett (1yr deal after leaving Blackburn Rovers); Marko Marosi (3yr deal after an undisclosed fee agreed with Coventry City).

SUNDERLAND

n/a

WIGAN ATHLETIC

Jack Whatmough (unknown deal length after leaving Portsmouth); Gwion Edwards (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town); Tom Naylor (3yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Max Power (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland); Jordan Cousins (2yr deal after leaving Stoke City); Ben Amos (2yr deal after leaving Charlton Athletic).

WYCOMBE WANDERERS