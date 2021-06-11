LiveTransfer Centre: Former Doncaster Rovers forward arrives back in League One
The transfer market is heating up as clubs begin building towards next season - and we will have you covered throughout the summer.
We will be bringing daily coverage of done deals, rumours and general news across English football.
But our focus will primarily be on League One and how Doncaster Rovers’ rivals are gearing up for the new campaign.
*
TRANSFER CENTRE - LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 18:20
ALL THE DEALS DONE SO FAR IN LEAGUE ONE
ACCRINGTON STANLEY
Harry Pell (3yr deal after leaving Colchester United); John O’Sullivan (3yr deal after leaving Morecambe); Joel Mumbongo (season long loan from Burnley); James Trafford (season-long loan from Manchester City); Archie Procter (2yr deal after leaving AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee); Liam Coyle (1yr deal after leaving Liverpool); Joe Hardy (2yr deal after leaving Liverpool).
AFC WIMBLEDON
Luke McCormick (unknown deal length after leaving Chelsea); Darius Charles (unknown deal length after leaving Wycombe Wanderers).
BOLTON WANDERERS
Dapo Afolayan (3yr deal after leaving West Ham United); George Johnston (3yr deal after leaving Feyenoord); Josh Sheehan (2yr deal after leaving Newport County); Declan John (3yr deal after leaving Swansea City); Will Aimson (2yr deal after leaving Plymouth Argyle); Joel Dixon (2yr deal after leaving Barrow); Amadou Bakayoko (2yr deal after leaving Coventry City); Xavier Amaechi (six-month loan from Hamburg).
BURTON ALBION
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (2yr deal after leaving Oldham Athletic); Omari Patrick (2yr deal after leaving Carlisle United); Deji Oshilaja (unknown deal length after leaving Charlton Athletic); Thomas O’Connor (2yr deal after leaving Southampton); Frazer Blake-Tracy (2yr deal after leaving Peterborough United); Louis Moult (2yr deal after leaving Preston North End); Bryn Morris (unknown deal length after leaving Portsmouth); Conor Shaughnessy (2yr deal after leaving Rochdale); Ellery Balcombe (season long loan from Brentford).
CAMBRIDGE UNITED
Lloyd Jones (2yr deal after leaving Northampton Town); James Brophy (3yr deal after leaving Leyton Orient); Shilow Tracey (2yr deal after leaving Tottenham Hotspur); Jack Lankester (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town for undisclosed fee); George Williams (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers); Sam Smith (2yr contract after leaving Reading).
CHARLTON ATHLETIC
Jayden Stockley (3yr deal after leaving Preston North End); Craig MacGillivray (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); George Dobson (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland by mutual consent); Akin Famewo (season-long loan from Norwich City).
CHELTENHAM TOWN
Owen Evans (2yr deal after leaving Wigan Athletic).
CREWE ALEXANDRA
Chris Long (2yr deal after leaving Motherwell); Kayne Ramsay (season-long loan from Southampton); Shaun MacDonald (2yr deal after leaving Rotherham United); Tommie Hoban (1yr deal after leaving Aberdeen).
DONCASTER ROVERS
Ben Close (3yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Tommy Rowe (2yr deal after leaving Bristol City); Kyle Knoyle (2yr deal after leaving Cambridge United); Ro-Shaun Williams (2yr deal after leaving Shrewsbury Town); Matt Smith (season-long loan from Arsenal).
FLEETWOOD TOWN
Brad Halliday (3yr deal after leaving Doncaster Rovers); Ryan Edmondson (on loan from Leeds United); Max Clark (1yr deal after leaving Hull City); Tom Clarke (1yr deal after leaving Salford City).
GILLINGHAM
Olly Lee (unknown deal length after leaving Hearts); David Tutonda (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers); Max Ehmer (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers); Ben Reeves (unknown deal lengths after leaving Plymouth Argyle); Aaron Chapman (unknown deal length after leaving Motherwell); Danny Lloyd (unknown deal length after leaving Tranmere Rovers).
IPSWICH TOWN
Lee Evans (3yr deal after leaving Wigan Athletic); Wes Burns (3yr deal after leaving Fleetwood Town); Rekeem Harper (3yr deal after leaving West Bromwich Albion on an undisclosed fee); Macauley Bonne (season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers); Vaclav Hladky (3yr deal after leaving Salford City for an undisclosed fee); Matt Penney (2yr deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday).
LINCOLN CITY
Lewis Fiorini (season-long loan from Manchester City); Chris Maguire (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland).
MK DONS
Scott Twine (unknown deal length after leaving Swindon Town); Franco Ravizzoli (unknown deal length after leaving Eastbourne Borough); Josh Martin (season long loan from Norwich City); Ethan Robson (season long loan from Blackpool); George Marsh (unknown deal length after leaving Tottenham Hotspur); Max Watters (season-long loan from Cardiff City).
MORECAMBE
Ryan Cooney (2yr deal after leaving Burnley); Anthony O’Connor (2yr deal after leaving Bradford City); Wes McDonald (unknown deal length after leaving Walsall); Ryan Delaney (unknown deal length after leaving Bolton Wanderers); Arthur Gnahoua (unknown deal length after leaving Bolton Wanderers); Callum Jones (season-long loan from Hull City); Jonathan Obika (2yr deal after leaving St Mirren); Josh McPake (season long loan from Rangers); Alfie McCalmont (season-long loan from Leeds United).
OXFORD UNITED
Ryan Williams (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Billy Bodin (1yr deal after leaving Preston North End).
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
James Wilson (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town); Dan Scarr (unknown deal length after leaving Walsall); Macauley Gillesphey (2yr deal after leaving Brisbane Roar); Callum Burton (2yr deal after leaving Cambridge United); James Bolton (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Jordan Houghton (unknown deal length after leaving MK Dons).
PORTSMOUTH
Liam Vincent (3yr deal, undisclosed fee from Bromley); Clark Robertson (2yr deal after leaving Rotherham United); Shaun Williams (1yr deal after leaving Millwall); Ryan Tunnicliffe (2yr deal after leaving Luton Town); Gavin Bazunu (season long loan from Manchester City).
ROTHERHAM UNITED
n/a
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
n/a
SHREWSBURY TOWN
Luke Leahy (2yr deal after leaving Bristol Rovers); Matthew Pennington (2yr deal after leaving Everton); Ryan Bowman (2yr deal on an undisclosed fee from Exeter City); Elliott Bennett (1yr deal after leaving Blackburn Rovers); Marko Marosi (3yr deal after an undisclosed fee agreed with Coventry City).
SUNDERLAND
n/a
WIGAN ATHLETIC
Jack Whatmough (unknown deal length after leaving Portsmouth); Gwion Edwards (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town); Tom Naylor (3yr deal after leaving Portsmouth); Max Power (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland); Jordan Cousins (2yr deal after leaving Stoke City); Ben Amos (2yr deal after leaving Charlton Athletic); Charlie Wyke (3yr deal after leaving Sunderland).
WYCOMBE WANDERERS
Josh Scowen (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland).
New deal for iconic - and former Rovers - striker
Veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has signed a new one-year deal at Wycombe Wanderers.
The 39-year-old is the Chairboys’ all-time top scorer in the Football League.
He spent three months with Rovers in 2004.
Former Rovers forward lands back in League One
A whirlwind last 12 months for former Rovers forward Max Watters has seen him land back in League One with MK Dons.
The 22-year-old has joined Russell Martin’s side on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.
“I love to score goals and if you look at this squad, we’ve got some great players who can provide me with the chances to do that,” Watters said on his arrival at stadium:mk.
Watters was released by Rovers last summer and joined League Two Crawley Town after a successful trial. Sixteen goals in 19 appearances saw him snapped up by Cardiff City in January for a reported £1m.
He managed only three appearances for Cardiff, raising speculation he would be on the move this summer. Peterborough United had been linked.
Black Cats close in on first signing
Sunderland are poised to make their first signing of the summer according to reports.
TalkSport have suggested the Black Cats will secure a deal for midfielder Alex Pritchard, who left Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.
Sunderland have so far looked to tie down existing players, with Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady both having signed new deals in the last few days.
Imps bolster ranks
Lincoln City have signed experienced forward Chris Maguire on a two-year deal.
Maguire was a free agent after departing Sunderland and reunites with Imps boss Michael Appleton, who he worked under at both Portsmouth and Oxford United.
The 32-year-old is Lincoln’s second signing of the summer after bringing in Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini on loan.
League One rivals make big striker signing on big money
Wigan Athletic have again flexed their new financial muscle to sign striker Charlie Wyke.
The towering forward - who scored four goals in one game against Rovers last season - was a free agent after leaving Sunderland.
Celtic were initially said to be leading the race for his signature, with Championship clubs also in the hunt, but Wigan won the race.
It has been reported that Wyke has signed a £10,000 a week, three-year contract.
Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen previously stated Wigan, along with Sunderland and Ipswich Town, are offering ‘huge money’ to players ahead of the new season.
The Latics look set to be a significant player in League One this season having signed Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins and Ben Amos.
Working his way back
Madger Gomes is on trial with Rovers’ League One rivals Portsmouth according to The News.
The Spanish midfielder was not offered a new contract by Rovers at the end of last season, bringing to an end his two year spell at the Keepmoat.
And he is understood to be among a raft of trialists invited in by Pompey boss Danny Cowley.
Former Rovers on the move
A few familiar faces from Rovers past have been on the move in the last few day.
John Lundstram - a hero of the 2012/13 promotion season - has joined Scottish giants Rangers after leaving Sheffield United.
Ex-loanee Uche Ikpeazu has switched to Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers.
And Ben Sheaf has made his loan move from Arsenal to Coventry City into a permanent one.
A more recent loanee, Ellery Balcombe, will line up against Rovers next season after joining Burton Albion on a season-long switch.
Bid rejected for ex-Rovers striker
Cheltenham Town have rejected a bid for former Rovers striker Alfie May, according to reports.
May enjoyed an excellent season with Cheltenham as they secured the League Two title.
And Cheltenham Live report ‘Town have received a five-figure offer from another EFL club for striker Alfie May.’
The 27-year-old has one more year to run on his contract with Cheltenham, who he joined in January 2020 with Rovers allowing him to leave due to his first team opportunities being limited.
May scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for Cheltenham last season, including against Manchester City in the FA Cup.
Former Rovers keeper is on the move - back to League One
Former Doncaster Rovers keeper Marko Marosi has made his return to League One after signing a three-year deal with Shrewsbury Town, who agreed an undisclosed fee with Coventry City.
Neighbours ‘show interest’ in Rovers midfielder
Rovers midfielder John Bostock is a potential transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.
Owls boss Darren Moore signed Bostock for Rovers in January and is reported to be keen to reunite with the midfielder, who he only worked with until March 1 before leaving for Hillsborough.
Rovers are understood to be open to the idea of allowing the midfielder to leave, with boss Richie Wellens looking to put his own stamp on the team.
Wednesday however remain under a transfer embargo, which they hope to exit soon.
Trio given fresh hope in pursuit of striker
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has confirmed that talks with Guy Melamed over a new contract have ended.
Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town have all reportedly shown an interest in the 28-year-old.
Rotherham midfielder in the crosshairs
Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks is a reported target of Derby County and Ipswich Town.
Crooks has one year remaining on his contract at the New York Stadium.
Ipswich ready to bid for keeper
Ipswich are preparing a £350,000 bid for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist according to the Daily Record.
The 6ft 5in Swiss goalkeeper has impressed over the last year.
Ipswich could lose youngster
Ipswich Town youngster Liam Gibbs is a target for both Manchester United and Norwich City according to the East Anglian Daily Times.
Gibbs - who has made four senior appearances - has been offered a new deal by Ipswich as he approaches the end of his contract but Premier League clubs are said to be ready to offer him terms of their own.
Ipswich would be due compensation for the 18-year-old if he was to join a new club.