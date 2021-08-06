Tommy Rowe reveals why he's loving life back at Doncaster Rovers

Tommy Rowe warms up at Harrogate. Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

An ultra-fit, dedicated and quality footballer, few would have assumed Rowe would have declined much during his two years away from Rovers.

But, despite ticking past the 30 mark, he looks to be an even better player than the one that left in 2019.

Starting out from deep at left back, Rowe has seemed to cover every blade of grass during his time on the pitch in friendly matches.

He is often the furthest player up the pitch, with license to attack, craft and move into dangerous positions as well as racing back to cover his defensive duties.

Such attacking intent is built into Richie Wellens’ style of play and Rowe has appreciated being a part of that so far.

“I’m loving it,” he told the Free Press.

“The manager speaks to me often and he says it looks like I’m enjoying it, which I am.

“When you’ve got a manager that encourages that, it’s so much easier and I’m trying to tell the young lads that at the same time.

“He wants you to make mistakes in the right way. He’s said to the midfielders that we’re going to make mistakes with the way we play but that just puts it in your mind that we are going to be on the front foot and progressive.

“If we play that way and we are brave in our decisions to run and to pass, then we will have success this season, without a doubt.

“That’s up to the group that goes into the season, how good we are.

“On a personal level it’s fantastic to play in.

“And I think we’ve only scratched the surface so far because we’ve been in between teams and players this summer and we’ve had no real continuity.

“But this club always seems to find a way with the turnaround of players to build a squad that is hungry to compete.”

Rowe netted in the friendly against Newcastle United, with his determination to get into advanced areas on the left putting him in the perfect place to pounce on the chance.

He averaged a goal nearly every four games during his previous time with Rovers, mainly from midfield.

Even though he will primarily be a left back this season, he hopes that rate will not dip.

“I think that’s the way the manager wants me to play,” he said.

“I’m going to be in those areas and he wants me to score goals. I’ve shown that I can do that in my career.

“As a player, when you get that encouragement it can give you that extra ten per cent.

“It’s been brilliant coming back home to the club and the two friendlies at home were special to get back out in front of the supporters.

“Hopefully I can show that to the fans and show that I can be better than I’ve ever been before at this club.”

