Thorne Colliery's 18-game unbeaten start to season ended by Dinnington

Rio Allen scored twice for Harworth. Photo: John Mushet

James O’Neill’s side had gone 18 matches undefeated in the Central Midlands League but went down 2-1 on Friday night.

Lewis Twibell headed the home side into a first half lead before Thorne’s Morgan Brown was sent off for a late challenge.

Adam Moxam doubled Dinnington’s lead from the penalty spot and although Thorne halved the deficit through Andy Walkden they could not find an equaliser.

Retford United leapfrogged Thorne into top spot after beating AFC Bentley 4-1 at Cannon Park. Luke Flanagan was on target for Bentley.

Harworth Colliery halted AFC Phoenix’s mini-revival by running out 4-1 winners at the Jones & Co Recreational Ground.

Rio Allen and Billy Ball both scored twice for seventh-placed Harworth.

Struggling Sutton Rovers lost 3-0 at home to Sheffield Reserves.

*Epworth Town Colts moved to within a point of Premier Division leaders Blake Cairns Foundation with a 1-0 win over St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop in the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League.

Hatfield Main thrashed Bawtry Town 6-0, while Armthorpe Welfare Development and Yorkshire Main drew 1-1.

Askern Miners Reserves moved to the top of DIvision One thanks to a 6-0 success against Old Club.