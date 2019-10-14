Thorne Colliery net derby win at Askern
A Darren Bird brace secured Thorne Colliery a 2-1 Central Midlands League Division (North) derby win over local rivals Askern at Manor Way.
Both of Bird’s goals came in the first eight minutes with Tony Hattersley pulling one back for Askern in the tenth minute during a lively start to the game.
Both sides had further chances in the remaining 80 minutes but neither could turn them into further goals.
Thorne’s win saw them leapfrog Askern into seventh place. Askern lie eighth.
AFC Bentley suffered a 3-1 defeat against visiting Dronfield Town Reserves, who climbed into the top four as a result, at The Avenue.
Brad Vann claimed the consolation goal for Bentley who have now lost three of their first six league games.
It finished honours even when the bottom two clubs met at Brumby Hall.
Callum Stockton secured Sutton Rovers a 1-0 interval lead with a 27th minute goal.
But it was Appleby Frodingham who looked to be on course to take the spoils when scoring twice to lead 2-1.
Joe Palmer came to Sutton’s rescue when levelling the scores ten minutes from time.
Crowle Colts, for whom Zak Shipman and Joe Simpson netted, also featured in a 2-2 draw with Renishaw Rangers.
Harworth Colliery Reserves suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Division One North leaders Nottingham.
Epworth Town Colts looked all set to retain their 100 per cent record when goals by Dan Taylor and James Bingham saw them lead 2-0.
But two late goals (89 and 91 minutes) by Lee Naughton meant they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.