'This will be the place for him' - Doncaster Rovers boss on new signing Kieran Agard

New Rovers signing Kieran Agard with boss Gary McSheffrey

Agard became the club’s first January signing after leaving Plymouth Argyle, where he was on a short term contract.

The 32-year-old made a name for himself as a potent striker across League One and Two, with successful spells at Rotherham United, Bristol City and MK Dons.

Injuries have hampered his career over the last couple of years but Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey believes Agard is primed to rediscover his form in front of goal.

"Kieran adds goals,” he said.

“He's got good experience and played at big clubs in this division, so this won't faze him.

"We want Doncaster to be his home where he gets those regular goals again. He's got himself fit and he's in a position where he wants to hit the ground running.

“Strikers know where the net is, but they need to have a place where they are confident, and I think this will be the place for him."

Agard netted three goals in 16 appearances for Plymouth and is hoping to make a strong start to life with Rovers.

He said: “I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to get started.

“I spoke to the gaffer and as soon as he said he was interested I couldn't wait to get here.

“I always feel I'm going to get a chance in a game, and when that chance comes along it's about staying calm and hopefully I can get some goals.

“I've been around the game for a while, so I'm always there to help the young lads. I'll be there if they have any questions. Anything I can do to help, I will.”

