Data experts have been assessing which sides have the toughest start to the season in League Two.placeholder image
Data experts have been assessing which sides have the toughest start to the season in League Two.

This side is said to have the toughest start to the League One season, where Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
How hard or not your side’s start to the season is is often a good topic of debate.

It’s also one that’s hard to assess with somewhat of an unknown factor surrounding how fast or slow teams will start the season and which sides will come good or fade as the season goes on,

To make that verdict clearer analysists– working on behalf of OLBG – have crunched the data in an attempt to work out who has the best and worst starts, based on the first ten games of the season.

OLBG used the current ratings of each team based on their performances and results over the last season and added a modifier to assess home advantage based on the records of each side, home and away.

This created a scoring system that assigned a value to each club’s opening and final 10 fixtures of the season with a final score produced from the average across these games scored out of 100.

Here are their findings. (Teams ranked from easiest to hardest start)

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Rovers news each day on our website, here.

72.4

1. Crawley Town

72.4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
72.5

2. Gillingham

72.5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
73.7

3. Cambridge United

73.7 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
74.6

4. MK Dons

74.6 Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePort ValeBradford City
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice