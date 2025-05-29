'This place really grows on you' - Doncaster Rovers' stadium ranked against other 91 grounds

Another day, another national journalist ranking all 92 grounds in the Premier League and Football League.

Last month we told you how the Daily Mail's chief sports writer Oliver Holt had compiled a long list where he ranked all 92 grounds from best to worst.

Now, another national reporter has done it - albeit with a difference. Daniel Storey, of the i Paper, spent the 2024-25 season visiting every single ground from the Premier League down to League Two. It was a painstaking task that saw him take in a match and write a corresponding, long-read piece. You can read his thoughts on his visit to Rovers from last November here.

Storey actually saw Rovers a range of times throughout his odyssey last season, taking in away trips such as Barrow and Tranmere. In his bumper list he placed the Eco-Power Stadium 50th - a lot higher than the 75th placing in Holt's recent ranking.

The Eco-Power Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Storey wrote of his experience of DN4: "At first glance it is just a single-tiered, new build stadium but this place really grows on you.

"It has the corners closed in which keeps in the noise really effectively, has parkland to one side of the stadium and, if you park in the right place, involves a lakeside footpath to and from the gates during which you get to hear some wonderfully to-the-point South Yorkshire punditry. Also a contender for one of the friendliest clubs in the country, from my experience."

Grimsby Town’s Blundell Park came top in Daniel’s list. In his explanation, he wrote of the Mariners’ home: “Coast, age, big stand, sounds, smells, seagulls, end-of-the-line town, northern, railway bridge, wind. You can sit and watch a football match and see tankers slowly drifting past your eye line – in what way isn’t that perfect?”

Grimsby narrowly edged out AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium and Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, who finished second and third respectively in the list.