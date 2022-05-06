John Bostock shows his disappointment as Rovers slide towards relegation.

This is where Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday rank in League One’s ‘best’ and ‘worst’ performers this season

New research has detailed how Doncaster Rovers performed in the league this season compared with their pre-season expectations.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:00 am

Research conducted by BettingOdds.com has detailed which League One sides performed above and below what was expected of them this season.

They did this by using an algorithm that has broken down Team Value into individual position (Goalkeeper / Defence / Midfield / Forward) to produce an average weighted score (the four average values of each individual positional field ranked in ascending order, combined and divided to produce an average) and measured it against their final position in League One for 2021/22.

Rovers finished 22nd in the table and were ultimately relegated to League Two.

Here, we take a look at just how much Rovers underperformed and how they compare with the rest of the division:

1. Accrington Stanley (Best performers)

Final League Position: 12th - Team Value Points Predicted Position: 22.75 - Difference: +10.75

2. Plymouth Argyle

Final League Position: 7th - Team Value Points Predicted Position: 15.5 - Difference: +8.5

3. Bolton Wanderers

Final League Position: 9th - Team Value Points Predicted Position: 16 - Difference: +7

4. MK Dons

Final League Position: 3rd - Team Value Points Predicted Position: 9.75 - Difference: +6.75

League One
