There has been 1,724 yellow cards and 65 red cards around League Two so far this season.placeholder image
There has been 1,724 yellow cards and 65 red cards around League Two so far this season.

This is the dirtiest side in League Two this season - find out where Doncaster Rovers, Salford City, Crewe Alexandra, Colchester United and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
There has been 1,724 yellow cards and 65 red cards around League Two so far this season.

Doncaster hold the dubious record with a league high SEVEN red cards, with three clubs still to receive a red card this campaign.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline and is accurate as of March 18.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 55 DB: 1 R: 0

1. Cheltenham Town - 58pts

Y: 55 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 59 DB: 1 R: 0

2. Harrogate Town - 62pts

Y: 59 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Y: 63 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Notts County - 63pts

Y: 63 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 56 DB: 4 R: 1

4. Newport County - 73pts

Y: 56 DB: 4 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoSalford City
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice