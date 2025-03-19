Doncaster hold the dubious record with a league high SEVEN red cards, with three clubs still to receive a red card this campaign.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline and is accurate as of March 18.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

1 . Cheltenham Town - 58pts Y: 55 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate Town - 62pts Y: 59 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Notts County - 63pts Y: 63 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales