This is how the data experts see the League One relegation battle playing out

Rovers have failed to score in their last five games and taken just one point from fixtures against Cheltenham Town, Gillingham, Fleetwood Town, Charlton and Wycombe Wanderers.

They are now seven points adrift of 20th-placed Gillingham and Fleetwood Town in 19th.

So, with games running out, how do the data experts view the race for survival and who do they think will stay up?

Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell punches clear as Wycombe Wanderers' Ryan Tafazolli challenges. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight use a highly complex ratings system to predict the outcome of matches in 40 leagues across the world.

They use data such as expected goals (xG) to simulate fixtures and forecast league tables which are updated after every round of games.

Their simulated League One table predicts Rovers to finish second bottom in the table.

According to the data there is now just a 1% chance of Rovers surviving relegation.

Boffins currently think 41 points will be enough to survive the drop but their forecast is for Doncaster to end the season with 34 points.

Gary McSheffrey’s men currently have 30 points to their name with five games left to play.

AFC Wimbledon, Morecambe and Crewe will also be relegated, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection.

Gillingham are predicted to finish one place above the drop zone, two points clear of danger, while the data suggests that Fleetwood will pull clear and finish on 46 points.

Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United remain on course for automatic promotion, according to the stats, while MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United are tipped to finish in the play-off positions.