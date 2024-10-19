This is how Grant McCann reacted to Doncaster Rovers' dramatic victory at Swindon Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was by no means a vintage Doncaster Rovers display in their dramatic 2-1 win at Swindon Town.

However, boss Grant McCann insists he would have been disappointed to have taken just a point from the County Ground.

Both sides cancelled each other out during a forgettable first half. Joseph Olowu then headed Rovers in front from a 58th minute corner before Harry Smith levelled for the hosts.

Joe Ironside’s last gasp penalty secured Rovers’ third league win on the road this season after Miguel Freckleton was punished for handball.

Rovers celebrate Joe Ironside's last gasp winner. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

"I’d have been very disappointed with a 1-1 draw,” said McCann.

"I think the only thing that didn’t make it a fantastic performance was our last little bit, in and around the final third.

"That’s a little surprising – well, it is and it isn’t – because we’ve got a lot of attacking players on the pitch and sometimes they can get in each other’s way or it’s a little bit new to them.

“It’s a new system we’ve worked on this week. We’ve gone into it during games a little bit but we haven’t actually started the game in it. We wanted to fight fire with fire today because we felt Swindon’s two wing backs, McGregor and Cox, are very good for them.

"We wanted to get who I feel are the best two wide forwards in the division – Molyneux and Gibson – against them to try and push them back. And we did that for large spells.

“I was really pleased with our boys today in terms of how we passed and how we pressed and the energy we showed. I was pleased we got a couple of goals from set plays too.”

Asked about the uneventful first half, McCann added: "I think there was only one team creating any opportunities in the first half and that was us. I can’t remember them having any real shots at our goal in the first half.

"We had so many opportunities in the final third where we didn’t choose the right pass in that moment in time. That was probably the tale for most of the game.

"We weren’t clinical and clean enough as I know we can be. But when you’re not those things, set pieces are massive and it’s great to see one we’ve worked on has come off.”