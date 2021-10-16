This is exactly how Doncaster Rovers went down to Wycombe Wanderers
Doncaster Rovers are looking to build on their good early season home form but face a tough task to do so as they welcome promotion hot tips Wycombe Wanderers – and you can follow the action as it happens.
Join us from the Keepmoat Stadium as Rovers host the Chairboys, who are looking to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.
Rovers picked up a morale-boosting triumph over on-form MK Dons prior to the international break and will hope to show they have turned a corner after their tricky start to the season.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Wycombe Wanderers 2
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 17:05
MATCH DETAILS
GOAL: Stewart (5), Akinfenwa (17)
Boss Richie Wellens is serving the first game of a two match touchline ban.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Close, Bostock (Smith 63); Vilca (Galbraith 57), Dodoo (Taylor 68), Hiwula; Cukur. Subs: Jones, Olowu, Horton, Barlow.
WYCOMBE: Stockdale, Jacobson, Stewart, Tafazolli, Thompson (Gape 83), McCleary, Hanlan, Akinfenwa (Wheeler 61), Obita, McCarthy, Scowen. Subs: Przybek, Kaikai, Horgan, Mehmeti, Grimmer.
REF: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne)
Frailty, no ruthlessness and a lack of inspiration
The second half was largely a non-event, thanks in a large part to the superb game management of the visitors, who are a very strong and solid team at the level.
Wycombe did the damage in the first half, helped by defensive frailty at key moments from Rovers, who failed to deal with balls into the box.
Rovers more than had their say in a decent attacking performance in the first half where build-up play was strong.
But where they were truly lacking was inside the box, when an absence of ruthlessness saw them fail to convert decent play into goals.
Wycombe soaked up pressure after the break and stifled Rovers’ play, with the result pretty much sewn up with an hour gone.
There was a feebleness about it all once again. Rovers simply didn’t have the sort of fight they needed to claw their way back into the game against a side who have that in spades.
4.57pm All over
And it’s a 2-0 defeat for Rovers
4.53pm ADDED TIME
THREE minutes
88. Close
Jordan Obita drills wide from the corner of the box
76. Nice strike
Rovers test David Stockdale as Ethan Galbraith smashes a shot from the edge of the box which the keeper is forced to push out.
72. Bit of encouragement
Rovers are being gifted the opportunity to have the ball in the Wycombe half with the visitors sitting deep and inviting them on.
They’re moving the ball around well but opportunities to spring into the box are few and far between.
68. Substitution
Jon Taylor replaces Joe Dodoo