This is exactly how Doncaster Rovers went down to Wycombe Wanderers

The second half was largely a non-event, thanks in a large part to the superb game management of the visitors, who are a very strong and solid team at the level.

Wycombe did the damage in the first half, helped by defensive frailty at key moments from Rovers, who failed to deal with balls into the box.

Rovers more than had their say in a decent attacking performance in the first half where build-up play was strong.

But where they were truly lacking was inside the box, when an absence of ruthlessness saw them fail to convert decent play into goals.

Wycombe soaked up pressure after the break and stifled Rovers’ play, with the result pretty much sewn up with an hour gone.