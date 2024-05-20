Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers' top scorer Joe Ironside has heaped praise on the club's coaching staff for helping him produce the best season of his career to date.

The 30-year-old arrived at DN4 last summer from Cambridge United and has gone on to become a focal point for Grant McCann's side. He notched 24 goals in all competitions last term with 20 of those coming in the league, as Rovers produced a stunning late-season march to the play-offs.

The former Sheffield United man says hard work on the training ground is behind his impressive numbers. And it wasn't just the manager who won praise off Ironside, but also assistant Cliff Byrne and first team coach Lee Glover.

"All of them have been great. I work with Cliff all the time and the gaffer is always on at me," Ironside said, speaking to Rovers' matchday programme.

"I do a lot of one-to-one stuff with Gloves, video clips and things like that on how I can improve. Collectively as a staff they know what to do with how to get the best out of me.

"I want to strive to be the best I can be. That's how I am as a person. With the gaffer and the staff pushing me all the way, that's how I like it. I like the challenges."

After a nomadic career spent up and down the country at the likes of Cambridge, Nuneaton and Macclesfield, Ironside is now happy to be settled in his native South Yorkshire.

He has two more years to run on the contract he signed last summer. And he hopes to pick up where he left off with Rovers once they return for another tilt at League Two in 2024-25 - although he's likely to have to endure sleepless nights for the foreseeable.

Rovers first team coach Lee Glover and assistant manager Cliff Byrne.

"It's been really good for me personally being back at home," he adds. "Especially with my missus being due to give birth in June.